comscore Tecno Spark 10 Universe India launch next week: All you need to know
    News

    Tecno Spark 10 Universe to launch this month with Helio G88 SoC

    Mobiles

    Tecno Spark 10 Universe will arrive with a water-drop notch display and MediaTek's Helio G88 SoC.

    Highlights

    • Tecno Spark 10 Universe will launch later this month in India.
    • Tecno Spark 10 Universe will be powered by MediaTek's Helio G88 SoC.
    • Tecno Spark 10 Universe will feature a water-drop notch panel.
    Tecno Spark 10 Universe

    Tecno will launch a new smartphone in India this month. Dubbed Tecno Spark 10 Universe, the device will arrive in the entry-level segment. Also Read - Tecno Phantom V Fold comes as a surprise at MWC: Costs only Rs 79,999

    In an ongoing promotional campaign, the brand has revealed some key details about the phone. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Tecno POP 7 Pro set to launch on February 16 in India

    Tecno Spark 10 Universe India launch timeline, specs

    The Spark 10 Universe will be announced next week in India. The smartphone is expected to arrive in different colors including a Blue shade. Also Read - Tecno POP 7 Pro confirmed to launch in India next week: All you need to know

    Unfortunately, there’s no information as to the pricing of the device. However, we expect it to arrive at around Rs 10,000 price segment.

    The smartphone is expected to feature a water-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution display. The screen could be an IPS LCD panel considering the price segment.

    It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and is expected to pack a big battery. The device is expected to boast a dual camera setup on the back.

    Apart from this, there’s nothing else that we know about the device. However, we expect to learn more in the coming days.

    In other news, Tecno recently launched the Spark 10 Pro in global markets. The upcoming Spark 10 Universe appears to share some specs with the Spark 10 Pro.

    Tecno Spark 10 Pro specifications

    The Spark 10 Pro features a 6.8-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 32MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. There’s a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens.

    It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G88 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 8GB of extended RAM support. With this, the total RAM on the phone comes to 16GB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

    The device boots on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box and has HiOS 12.6 on top. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

    • Published Date: March 17, 2023 5:56 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    OpenAI s ChatGPT Plus subscription service now available in India

    iQoo Z7 5G India price revealed: Check details

    Airtel is offering unlimited 5G data to select users: How you can get it

    Techkriti 2023 to be held at IIT Kanpur from March 23 to March 26

    Nokia C12 now available to buy in India at under Rs 6,000

    The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

    Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

    WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

    Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

    Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features