Tecno will launch a new smartphone in India this month. Dubbed Tecno Spark 10 Universe, the device will arrive in the entry-level segment.

In an ongoing promotional campaign, the brand has revealed some key details about the phone. Let's take a look.

Tecno Spark 10 Universe India launch timeline, specs

The Spark 10 Universe will be announced next week in India. The smartphone is expected to arrive in different colors including a Blue shade.

Unfortunately, there’s no information as to the pricing of the device. However, we expect it to arrive at around Rs 10,000 price segment.

The smartphone is expected to feature a water-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution display. The screen could be an IPS LCD panel considering the price segment.

It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and is expected to pack a big battery. The device is expected to boast a dual camera setup on the back.

Apart from this, there’s nothing else that we know about the device. However, we expect to learn more in the coming days.

In other news, Tecno recently launched the Spark 10 Pro in global markets. The upcoming Spark 10 Universe appears to share some specs with the Spark 10 Pro.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro specifications

The Spark 10 Pro features a 6.8-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 32MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. There’s a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens.

It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G88 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 8GB of extended RAM support. With this, the total RAM on the phone comes to 16GB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The device boots on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box and has HiOS 12.6 on top. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.