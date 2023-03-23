Samsung has quietly launched its much-awaited M-series phone in the global market. The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is a new mid-range device that shares some specs with the Galaxy A54 5G.

Some of the phone’s highlights include a 120Hz display, 108MP cameras, and an Exynos 1380 SoC. It also comes with the latest Android 13 software and has OneUI 5.1 skin.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G specifications

The Galaxy M54 5G sports a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has 120Hz refresh rate support and boasts Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, it is powered by an Exynos 1380 octa-core SoC which is based on a 5nm fabrication process. This is the same chipset as the recently launched Galaxy A54 5G.

The device has 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage options. It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Coming to the optics, the Galaxy M54 5G has a triple camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens. The main lens has support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

On the front, it has a 32MP camera for clicking selfies and doing video calls. The selfie camera has an aperture of F2.2. The rear camera on the phone can shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

In terms of software, the device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has Samsung’s One UI 5.1 custom skin on top. It has a USB Type-C port with USB 2.0 speeds.

The device has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 support. As for sensors, it has a fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor, Light sensor, and Proximity sensor.

Unfortunately, the pricing of the phone hasn’t been revealed. However, we expect to learn more details on the phone in the coming days. Also, since the device is available in the global market, expect it to launch in more markets including India soon.