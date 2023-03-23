comscore Samsung Galaxy M54 5G launched with Exynos 1380 SoC
    News

    Samsung Galaxy M54 5G debuts with Exynos 1380 SoC and 108MP cameras

    Mobiles

    The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G shares some specs with the Galaxy A54 5G.

    Highlights

    • Samsung Galaxy M54 5G launches quietly in the Middle East.
    • The Galaxy M54 5G features a 108MP triple camera system.
    • The Galaxy M54 5G is powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC.
    Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 3

    Samsung has quietly launched its much-awaited M-series phone in the global market. The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is a new mid-range device that shares some specs with the Galaxy A54 5G.

    Some of the phone’s highlights include a 120Hz display, 108MP cameras, and an Exynos 1380 SoC. It also comes with the latest Android 13 software and has OneUI 5.1 skin.

    Samsung Galaxy M54 5G specifications

    The Galaxy M54 5G sports a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has 120Hz refresh rate support and boasts Gorilla Glass 5.

    Under the hood, it is powered by an Exynos 1380 octa-core SoC which is based on a 5nm fabrication process. This is the same chipset as the recently launched Galaxy A54 5G.

    The device has 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage options. It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

    Coming to the optics, the Galaxy M54 5G has a triple camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens. The main lens has support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

    On the front, it has a 32MP camera for clicking selfies and doing video calls. The selfie camera has an aperture of F2.2. The rear camera on the phone can shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

    In terms of software, the device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has Samsung’s One UI 5.1 custom skin on top. It has a USB Type-C port with USB 2.0 speeds.

    The device has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 support. As for sensors, it has a fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor, Light sensor, and Proximity sensor.

    Unfortunately, the pricing of the phone hasn’t been revealed. However, we expect to learn more details on the phone in the coming days. Also, since the device is available in the global market, expect it to launch in more markets including India soon.

    • Published Date: March 23, 2023 9:36 AM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Opera announces ChatGPT integration, AI summarisation features for its browsers

    WhatsApp may soon let polls to accept only one choice on Android

    Nothing Ear (2) arrive in India: Here s how much they cost

    Redmi Note 12 4G India launch date is March 30

    India prepares for 6G rollout as PM Modi announces R&D test-bed facility

    The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

    Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

    WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

    Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

    Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI
    Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results
    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)