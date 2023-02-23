After launching budget A-series phones such as the Galaxy A17, the South Korean giant is all set to launch some mid-range A-series devices. Similar to last year, the company is expected to refresh Galaxy A5X and Galaxy A3X phones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 FE expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC

Now, as per a new report from 91mobiles, Samsung will soon launch the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G with an improved specs sheet. A new chipset, a simplified design, and a lot more would change in the upcoming A-series phone, let's take a look.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G design and specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G feature a similar design on the back. However, when it comes to the front, the A54 boasts a more modern punch-hole display as opposed to A34 5G's water-drop notch panel.

Coming to the specs, the Galaxy A54 5G will feature a 6.4-inch sAMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate with thin bezels on most sides.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 5G will come with a slightly bigger screen – a 6.6-inch display – having an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will have the following dimensions 161.3 x 58.1 x 8.2mm and it will weigh 199 grams.

As for the cameras, the Galaxy A54 5G will boast a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens supporting OIS. It will have an aperture of f/1.8. The main lens will be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro sensor. It will have a 32MP selfie snapper.

The Galaxy A34 5G will also have a triple-rear camera system but with a different set of lenses. It will have a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. Upfront, it will have a 13MP selfie snapper.

One of the major differences between the two devices will be in the processors. The Galaxy A54 5G will be powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy A34 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Both phones will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Both models are expected to run on Android 13 OS out of the box with Samsung’s OneUI on top. The duo will have an IP67 rating and dual-SIM support.