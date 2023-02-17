Redmi launched the Redmi A1 back in September last year. The device is made for entry-level buyers and for users with light usage. Within only a few months of its release, Redmi appears to be planning for its successor. Also Read - Xiaomi to announce the Xiaomi 13 Pro later this month

Redmi A2, which will succeed the Redmi A1, has made it to the leaks. The smartphone's design, specifications, and pricing details have been leaked before launch. With these details out, we expect the phone to launch in the coming months.

Redmi A2 design and specifications (rumored)

Redmi A2 appears to have a similar design as the Redmi A1 in the image shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore with 91mobiles. The smartphone has a water-drop notch display and dual cameras. It will feature a polycarbonate back panel with a matte texture.

As per the image, the Redmi A2 will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with noticeable bezels on all sides. It will feature 8MP AI dual cameras on the back. The rear cameras will be assisted by an LED flash module.

As for performance, the Redmi A2 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. The smartphone will come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Furthermore, the device could pack a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to boot on Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box. For connectivity, the device may come with Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM 4, and Wi-Fi.

The smartphone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a micro USB port for charging.

The dimensions of the phone have also been shared. Following will be its dimensions – 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.1mm. It is said to weigh 192 grams.

Redmi A2 rumored pricing

The Redmi A2’s European pricing has been leaked. The smartphone is tipped to be priced at EUR 109, which is roughly Rs 9,500. However, this is the European pricing, the Indian price could be lower given the market competition.