Realme Neo 8 Leak Reveals Launch Timeline And Key Specifications

The Realme Neo 8 has surfaced online once again, with fresh leaks pointing to an early 2026 launch. While Realme has not confirmed any details officially, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared an update that focuses on the phone’s expected launch timeline, while also backing several specifications that have appeared in earlier reports. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Box Leak Reveals Expected Price Ahead Of Launch On Jan 6

Realme Neo 8 Launch Timeline (Leaked)

According to the tipster’s latest Weibo post, cited by Gizmochina, the Realme Neo 8 is likely to be announced in China in January 2026. A specific launch date has not been mentioned yet, but the timing suggests Realme could kick off the year with a new Neo-series device. This would be in line with the company’s recent pattern of introducing performance-oriented phones early in the year for the Chinese market. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch: ALL Details Here

Realme Neo 8 Specifications (Expected)

Previous leaks suggest that the Realme Neo 8 will be positioned as a high-performance offering. The phone is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. On the front, it is said to feature a flat Samsung AMOLED LTPS display with a 1.5K resolution. An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor is also expected. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series Launch In India Set For January 6, 2026: What Is Coming?

Software details indicate that the device could ship with Android 16 out of the box, with Realme UI 7 on top. Battery capacity is said to be one of the key upgrades this time. The Neo 8 is rumoured to pack a single-cell battery of around 8,000mAh, which would be a noticeable step up compared to earlier Neo models.

Leaks point to a metal frame and a glass back on the Realme Neo 8. The phone is also said to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Based on what has leaked so far, the Neo 8 looks set to take on other performance-focused phones launching in China early next year from brands like OnePlus, Motorola, and iQOO.

Trending Now

There may also be more than one Neo 8 model. Realme is said to be working on additional variants, including the Neo 8 Turbo, a Neo 8 SE powered by the Dimensity 8500, and a Neo 8x. These are expected to arrive sometime in the first half of 2026.