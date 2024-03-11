comscore
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launch date announced: What to expect

Realme has announced the launch date for its upcoming smartphone called the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, which will come with support for air gestures.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Mar 11, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is coming to India next week.
Story Highlights

  • The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will sport a 50MP Sony sensor.
  • It will come with flat-edge design and a new glass finish.
  • This phone will also support air gestures.

After more than a week of teasers, Realme has announced the launch date for its next Narzo series phone. The Narzo 70 Pro 5G is set for launch in India on March 19, the company confirmed while revealing that Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be the phone’s endorser. Realme has already shared some key details about the upcoming phone, including its new ‘Duo Touch Glass’ design that blends glossy and matte glass textures for a new look. Realme’s Narzo 70 Pro 5G will also come with a high-end Sony camera sensor and have less bloatware than previous generations.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launch event details

The launch event will take place at noon on March 19, Tuesday. It is likely to be a physical event, but fans can catch real-time action by tuning in to Realme’s social media accounts and YouTube channel where live streams will be available. Realme will announce the phone’s full specifications, price, and any launch offers at the event next week.

Realme Narzo 70 Pr 5G features

Ahead of the launch, Realme has already confirmed a lot about the upcoming Narzo 70 Pro 5G. For instance, we already know that the Narzo 70 Pro 5G will sport triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). This is one of the top-class mobile camera sensors previously used on flagship phones, so it coming on a mid-range phone should excite buyers. The company has detailed the design of the phone as well, highlighting a new pattern that combines both shiny and matte finishes into one. Realme is calling it the Duo Touch Glass design.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will ship with 65 percent fewer pre-installed apps, making the interface cleaner but still not as clear and simple as stock Android. Realme has also confirmed the upcoming phone will sport a flat display with a punch-hole in the centre, but the most notable feature would be what it is calling the Creative Air Gestures. It essentially will allow users to perform hand gestures to navigate with the phone without making any physical contact. This functionality supports up to 10 air gestures, but more details will be revealed at the launch event.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

