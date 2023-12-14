Realme will today announce the launch of another budget smartphone in India. It is called the Realme C67 and its biggest selling point would be the new “water resistant technology.” On its website, Realme has claimed that the C67 will introduce what it is calling the first-ever water-resistant technology. It is not something new. Realme has revealed that the Realme C67 will come with an IP54 rating for water and dust protection. Considering the company is stressing this phone will be the first one to come with that ability, it is safe to assume that the C67 will be the first one to bring an IP rating in its price segment. Realme has detailed other specifications of the upcoming phone on the website ahead of the launch today.

Realme C67 launch in India today

The Realme C67 will be launched in India at noon today. The company will announce the full specifications of the phone, alongside its price and availability details.

Realme C67 specifications

Besides introducing an IP rating for its price segment, the Realme C67 is also claimed to be the thinnest smartphone with 5G capabilities. The C67 will also come with 33W fast charging technology on the 5000mAh battery. In the promotional material available on the website, the company has also unveiled the design of the phone. The Realme C67 will come in a green gradient, but you can expect more colour variants, as well. The phone also has a circular camera island with two big sensors in it. The sensor is surrounded by a ring light that lights up when the phone is charging. At this point, however, the specifications of the cameras are not available. For new customers, Realme is also giving an extra 10,000 coins that you can redeem to get discounts on the Realme online store.