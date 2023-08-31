Realme was expected to launch a new smartphone dubbed Realme C51 in India. However, its launch date was unknown. The company has now revealed the phone’s launch date and availability details. Some of its key highlights have also been given out. The entry-level smartphone will make its India debut early next month. It will come with highlighting specs like 33W fast charging and dual cameras.

Realme C51 India launch and availability

The Realme C51 is scheduled to launch on September 4 at 12 PM. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme’s India website. It may arrive in Green and Black colors.

The smartphone will likely go on sale soon after its launch. Although Realme is yet to reveal its price, the device is expected to come in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. That’s because the C51 will sit below Realme C53 and Realme C55, both are priced at around Rs 10,000.

Realme C51 specifications and features

The Realem C51 will have an iPhone 14 Pro-like camera design on the back. It will likely come with a polycarbonate back. Realme has teased the phone’s battery and charging details. The device will house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Other specs of the Indian model are yet to be known. However, the phone is already available in the global markets.

The Realme C51 available globally has a large 6.7-inch water-drop notch display. It is an IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 560 nits of peak brightness.

It has a dual-camera system on the back and a single-camera layout on the front. The rear camera setup is led by a 50MP main lens and a 0.3MP depth sensor. The rear camera on the phone is capable of shooting 1080p videos, whereas, the front camera can capture 720p footage. There are several camera modes available on the phone.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Unisoc octa-core chipset. It has the Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC that is based on a 12nm fabrication process. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

The device runs on Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI T custom skin on top. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It has a 3.5mm headphone and a USB Type-C port for charging.