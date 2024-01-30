Realme 12 Pro first look: Good design, decent cameras, fine screen

Realme has just launched the Realme 12 Pro, their latest sub-Rs 30,000 rupee offering. The company says it is drawing inspiration from luxury watches to give the phone a signature finish. Now that we have this device with us, here are our Realme 12 Pro first impressions.

Realme 12 Pro box contents

Right off the bat, you’ll find another box inside the box. In this you get a clear case, SIM ejector tool, and some paperwork. After this, you have the phone screen side up, with a 67-watt SUPERVOOC charger below it. A USB-A to C cable accompanies it, and that pretty much sums up the Realme 12 Pro box contents.

Realme 12 Pro first look: Design and build

The polished sunburst dial and the golden bezel around it give this phone a distinct look. The golden strip running down the centre of the device also makes it recognizable as a Realme-designed phone. At the back, you get textured vegan leather, which feels premium to the touch.

However, the leather finish is a dust magnet. Within the first 20-30 minutes of our outdoor unboxing of this phone, I noticed it was already getting smudgy. One solution is to use the included clear case. It will take away the premium vegan leather feeling but your phone will be cleaner and less prone to breakages in case you drop it.

Camera samples

Here are some camera samples from the Realme 12 Pro to give you an idea about the camera performance of the device. The Realme 12 is packing a triple camera system with a 50 + 8 + 32MP configuration. Starting with the main camera, is a 50MP Sony IMX 882 sensor, the largest one in this segment. Then you have the 8MP ultrawide, and the 32MP telephoto lenses.

In our initial testing, we can see that the cameras are capturing a lot of detail, retaining colours and adjusting the exposure under harsh sunlight. There’s no visible distortion at 2x zoom, but the 4x mode seems to be the starting point for detail loss. Realme claims DSLR-level portraits from the Realme 12 Pro, and the OIS should also assist with stable videos. We will put the camera through thorough testing and bring you a detailed verdict soon.

Performance

Realme has trusted performance duties to the Snapdragon 6 Gen1 chip. This, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage should give this phone enough power to breeze through light multitasking and long usage periods. We played Asphalt 9 on this phone for about half an hour and didn’t notice any visible lag or drops during our gameplay. More demanding titles like Genshin, and competitive games like BGMI are likely to take a bigger toll on the phone’s overall performance.

It boots with Realme UI on top of Android 14, so you have a pretty clean setup and can easily start using this phone without a learning curve. It also gets a 5,0o0 mAh battery with a 67-watt SUPERVOOC charger to top it up to 50 percent in under 20 minutes, and 100 percent in less than 50 minutes.

All these features combined, make this a pretty good performance package for the price. However, you will get our detailed verdict in the full review soon enough.

Realme 12 Pro first look roundup



A phone’s display is your window into all of its features. In the Realme 12 Pro’s case, that window seems to have some issues. To start with, at 800nits, this FHD+ panel is not bright enough to use under direct sunlight. You can make do with it, but you’ll notice the phone pushing itself to churn out enough brightness. This could be one of the major limitations of the Realme 12 Pro.

So, rounding up our first look, we can safely say that the Realme 12 Pro initially ticks most of the boxes. It has great specifications for the price, a decent camera system, and enough performance to handle light multitasking and day-to-day usage.

If you can live with a slightly dim display, the Realme 12 Pro is promising a decent package for its price. While the sale starts today and all the details about the price are in this story here, we will be doing a comprehensive article and video on the Realme 12 Pro review, so make sure to shoot us your questions and we will cover them.