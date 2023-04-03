Realme launched the Realme 10 Pro series in Q4 of last year. Now with the series completing six months, rumors for its successor are emerging. Also Read - Realme C55 Review: A well-rounded budget smartphone

In fact, the Realme 11 Pro series has made it to an official certification in China, TENAA. The certification reveals the design and key details of the phones. Additionally, a tipster has leaked the chipset details of the lineup. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Realme Narzo N55 may launch in India soon

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ design and specs

The Realme 11 Pro series will have a similar design footprint. The 11 Pro with model number RMX3770 and 11 Pro+ with model number RMX3740 boast a circular camera island on the back. Also Read - Madhav Sheth steps down as India head to take on global role at Realme

Realme 11 Pro 5G to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 in China in the month of May, 2023. Realme 10 Pro+ ➡️ Dimensity 1080

Realme 11 Pro+ ➡️ Dimensity 1080 👎#realme #Realme11Pro — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 2, 2023

The camera placement reminds us of a Huawei phone, more specifically, the Huawei Mate 40. Following the cameras, there’s Realme branding at the bottom on the back.

Upfront, the smartphone both phones feature a curved display. There’s a volume rocker and a power button on the right spine.

As for the specs, the series will sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. As you’d expect, the screen will have 120Hz high refresh rate support.

This time around, both models will get camera upgrades. The 11 Pro will boast a dual camera setup on the back with a 100MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. It will have a 16MP camera for clicking selfies.

On the other hand, the 11 Pro+ will feature a triple camera system with a much-needed ultra-wide sensor. The rear setup will be led by a 200MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP tertiary lens. There will be a 32MP camera lens on the front for selfie shots.

Under the hood, the duo has an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.6GHz, as per TENAA. The tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed that this is nothing but the Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Both phones will come with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

Coming to the battery, the 11 Pro will come with a 4,870mAh single-cell rated battery, whereas, the 11 Pro+ will have a 2,340mAh dual-cell rated battery. These batteries may get marketed as 5,000mAh cells.

Other than this, the series will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box and have Realme UI on top. As per Yadav, the series will go official next month, i.e. in May in China.

There’s no information as to its India launch but we expect that to happen weeks or months after the China release.