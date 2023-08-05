Poco has launched a new 5G smartphone in India, the Poco M6 Pro 5G, which is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base variant, making it the most affordable 5G phone in the country with this processor.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G competes with the Redmi 12 5G, which was launched earlier this week with the same chipset and similar specifications. However, the Poco M6 Pro 5G has a slight edge over the Redmi 12 5G in terms of pricing and design.

Poco M6 Pro price and availability in India

The Poco M6 Pro 5G has a glass back with two colour options- Forest Green and Power Black. The smartphone is available in two RAM and storage configurations- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The former is priced at Rs 10,999 and the latter for Rs 12,999.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G will go on sale from August 9 via Flipkart.

Poco M6 Pro specifications

Poco M6 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and promises two major OS updates and three years of security updates.

The smartphone features a 6.79-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution, 550nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole-punch cut-out for the 8MP selfie camera. On the rear, the phone has a dual camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone also has IP53 dust and splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IR blaster, and a headphone jack.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. The phone comes with a 22.5W charger in the box. The phone also supports dual SIM, dual standby, dual VoLTE, dual VoWiFi, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The smartphone measures 76.28mm in width, 168.6mm in height and 8.17mm in thickness. It weighs 199g.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi recently announced the launch of the Redmi 12 5G. It features a 6.79-inch full HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 550 nits peak brightness. The screen is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which is the latest processor from Qualcomm. The phone has up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. The storage can be further expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card in the hybrid slot. The phone also has MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13.