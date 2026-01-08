OnePlus 15T Launch Date Leaked For China: What About OnePlus 15s?

OnePlus now seems to be preparing its next compact flagship, the OnePlus 15T. While the tech giant hasn’t confirmed anything officially yet, a latest leak has tipped the launch timeline. Not only that, but the leak also shed light on a few key hardware upgrades that could make this model stand out in the OnePlus 15 lineup. Also Read: Realme May Rejoin OPPO Years After Going Independent: Report

What needs to be noted is that if the leaks are accurate, the OnePlus 15T could arrive sooner than expected.

OnePlus 15T Expected Launch

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 15T is likely to debut in China around April, placing its launch window in early Q2. This lines up with OnePlus’ usual pattern, as the OnePlus 13T was also launched in April last year.

Going by previous naming trends, the China-exclusive 15T could later arrive in India as the OnePlus 15s, possibly a month or two after the China launch. However, this part remains speculative for now, and we should wait for the official launch.

OnePlus 15T Leaked Specifications

The OnePlus 15T is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. If true, this would be a clear step up from the 120Hz panel seen on the previous generation. The leak also suggests a metal middle frame and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. This points towards a compact phone that still feels premium in-hand, rather than cutting corners on build quality.

One of the most interesting leaks around the OnePlus 15T is its 7,500mAh battery. That’s a noticeable jump from the 6,260mAh unit used in the OnePlus 13T and even larger than the batteries found in the OnePlus 15 and 15R. If this turns out to be accurate, the 15T could offer unusually strong battery life for a compact flagship.

On the camera front, the phone is said to carry a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto sensor. There’s no clear mention of an ultra-wide camera so far. As for performance, earlier leaks hint at the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which would keep the phone in line with flagship expectations.