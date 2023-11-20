OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of its next flagship smartphone dubbed OnePlus 12. The device will go official next month when OnePlus completes its 10th anniversary. The flagship smartphone could be accompanied by a mid-range handset named OnePlus Ace 3.

Let’s take a look at the launch date and expected details of the flagship phone.

OnePlus 12 launch date

Just a month after OnePlus’ first foldable phone launch, OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next candy-bar flagship phone. The OnePlus 12 is scheduled to go official on December 4, 2023 in China. The launch timing of this year’s flagship phone is earlier than it’s usual. But that’s to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

As for the phone’s specs, the company hasn’t revealed anything about that. However, as usual, a number of rumors and sporadic leaks have given out some significant details.

OnePlus 12 specifications and features

The OnePlus 12 will be a high-end device with the most powerful hardware. It was spotted in benchmarks having the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The chipset has almost on-par performance with Apple’s A17 Pro SoC.

That said, one can expect impressive performance from the device, whether it be for gaming or other heavy tasks. It will likely have up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. Expect multiple RAM and storage variants.

As far as the display is concerned, the device will feature a BOE-made panel. It is rumored to sport a 6.82-inch punch-hole OLED display with a 2K resolution. It is said to be a BOE X1 panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

It will likely feature a triple camera system on the back and a single camera lens on the front. The rear setup could be led by an LYT-T808 main lens. It should be assisted by a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide unit and a 64MP OmbiVision OV64B telephoto lens. the telephoto lens will offer 3x optical zoom. Upfront, the device may have a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Coming to the battery, the smartphone is expected to pack a 5,400mAh battery. This is a much larger capacity than the battery in its predecessor, OnePlus 11 (5,000mAh). OnePlus may offer 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The device will boot on Android 14 OS out of the box with ColorOS 14 on top.

While the China launch is scheduled, it’s unclear when the company plans to release the phone in India. If we go by the rumors, that may happen in early 2024.