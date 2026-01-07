Motorola Signature Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 165Hz AMOLED Display: Price, Specs

Motorola has officially launched the Motorola Signature, marking the debut of its new ultra-premium Signature series. The phone was unveiled at CES 2026 and sits above Motorola’s existing lineup, focusing on design, long-term software support, and flagship-grade hardware. This is the first time Motorola has positioned a phone so clearly in the premium segment. Also Read: Motorola Book-Style Foldable Phone Leak Reveals Galaxy Z Fold-Like Design And Stylus Support

Motorola Signature Price and Availability

The Motorola Signature is priced at GBP 899.99 (approx. Rs 1,09,000). It is available in a single configuration with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Buyers can choose between two colour options – Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive.

Motorola has confirmed that the phone will first go on sale in select markets across the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Availability timelines and pricing may vary depending on the market.

Motorola Signature Design

Motorola Signature features a contoured body with an aircraft-grade aluminium frame and textured finishes inspired by twill linen. Despite the premium build, it remains slim at 6.99mm and weighs 186 grams.

For durability, the device features a military-grade MIL-STD 810H build and comes with IP68/IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Signature Specifications, Features

On the front, Motorola Signature sports a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and Super HD resolution (1,264 x 2,780 pixels). The panel supports up to 6,200 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Pantone colour and skin tone validation. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone runs Android 16 with Motorola’s Hello UI on top. Motorola is promising up to seven years of OS upgrades and security updates, which is a first for the brand.

The Signature packs a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery. It supports 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging options for both wired and wireless accessories.

The Motorola Signature comes with a triple rear camera setup, all using 50MP sensors. This includes a Sony LYTIA 828 main sensor, an ultra-wide camera with macro support, and a Sony LYTIA 600 periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 50MP Sony LYTIA 500 camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.