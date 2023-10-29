Reliance Jio has launched a new feature phone called the JioPhone Prima 4G, which comes with support for WhatsApp, YouTube, and other apps. That is possible because this feature phone runs KaiOS, which is a Firefox OS-open-source project-based mobile operating system. The new JioPhone Prima 4G is slightly different from JioBharat phones, which use the company’s proprietary software that supports only the company’s apps like JioCinema and JioPay. Jio unveiled the new phone at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 in New Delhi.

JioPhone Prima 4G price in India

The JioPhone Prima 4G price in India is Rs 2,599. It comes in yellow and blue colours and will be available to buy from JioMart. You can get discounts, cashbacks, and coupons on the phone.

JioPhone Prima 4G specifications

The JioPhone Prima 4G comes with a 2.4-inch display, an earpiece above it, and a lanyard loop on the top right edge. It has an 1800mAh battery that the company says will last more than a day on a single charge. This 4G phone uses an ARM Cortex-A53 processor, paired with 512MB of RAM for “smooth performance.” There is support for a microSD card of up to 128GB on the phone.

The JioPhone Prima 4G runs KaiOS, which allows installing and accessing popular apps such as WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps, and Facebook among 1200 others. You also get Jio’s apps such as JioCinema, JioTV, JioSaavn, and JioNews, pre-installed on the phone. However, there is no support for UPI payments on this phone yet — something that is available on JioBharat phones. The phone is available to use in 23 Indian languages. There is an FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack available on the JioPhone Prima 4G.

Since the JioPhone Prima 4G is offered by Reliance Jio, it works only with a Jio SIM card. You cannot use other mobile operators on this phone.