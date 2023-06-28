iQOO has scheduled to launch the iQOO Neo 7 Pro early next month in India. Ahead of its launch, Amazon has revealed the price of the phone. The upcoming mid-range smartphone will arrive under Rs 40,000 segment and will have a solid specs sheet. Also Read - Upcoming phones in July 2023: Nothing Phone (2), Realme Narzo 60, and more

Some of its highlights include a 120Hz display, Snapdragon flagship SoC, and 120W fast charging. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 Pro scheduled to launch on July 4: Details here

iQOO Neo 7 Pro price in India

As per a promotional campaign on Amazon, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will start at Rs 33,999. This price is expected to be for the 8GB + 128GB base variant. The device will come in more RAM and storage variants. Also Read - Top phones launching in June 2023: From Galaxy F54 5G to Realme 11 Pro+

It’s unclear whether this price is with offers or without. But if this is the price without any offers, then the device may cost even lower. But again, that’s odd considering the price of the vanilla iQOO Neo 7 5G.

For comparison, the iQOO Neo 7 5G starts at Rs 27,999 on Amazon for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 31,999.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro launch date and colors

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will go official on July 4 in India. Upon launch, it is expected to go on sale on Amazon. The smartphone is expected to arrive in Orange and Black color options.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro specifications and features

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to have a similar design to iQOO Neo 7 5G. However, the internals will differ significantly. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It will be an E5 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone will likely boast a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens with OIS support. It may have an 8MP secondary lens that will shoot ultra-wide shots and a 2MP macro sensor. Expect a 16MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.

At the helm, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with a base 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device may also arrive in a maxed-out variant having 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Coming to the battery, it may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The smartphone will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with FuntouchOS 13 on top. iQOO may offer an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.