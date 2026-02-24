iQOO 15R alternatives that you can buy under Rs 50,000

Published By: Divya | Published: Feb 24, 2026, 04:27 PM (IST)
iQOO 15R has officially launched in India at Rs 44,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The tech giant has released the first toned-down version of its flagship model. What does it offer? The iQOO 15R features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and packs a large 7,600mAh battery with 100W charging speed. Also Read: Planning to buy Vivo V70 Elite? Check these strong rivals first
Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a dedicated Q2 chipset. But if you are not sure about this newly launched iQOO phone, then you must consider these alternatives under Rs 50,000. Have a look here. Also Read: iQOO 15R India launch date, expected price, specs, design, camera and more: What we know
The Pixel 10a features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. It also packs a 5,100mAh battery and gets a 48MP main camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide. You can get it for Rs 49,999.
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, the OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. For photos, it features a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. It also packs a 7400mAh battery with 80W charging speed. It is priced at Rs 47,999.
Set to launch next week, this affordable model by Apple in its iPhone 17 series will actually be a good alternative to the iQOO 15R. It is tipped to be powered by an A19 chipset and may feature the usual 6.1-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and a single 48MP rear camera.
Priced at Rs 45,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, the recently launched Vivo V70 is powered by Sthe napdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset under the hood and packs a 6500mAh battery with 90W charging speed. It features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 5000 nits of local peak brightness. For photography, the phone gets a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera along with a 50MP super telephoto and an 8MP ultra-wide lens at the back. On the front, it has a 50MP selfie camera.
Priced at Rs 43,999, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and packs a 7000mAh battery. For photography, it features a 200MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto at the back. While the front has a 50MO selfie camera.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information