iQOO 15R alternatives that you can buy under Rs 50,000

iQOO 15R has officially launched in India at Rs 44,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The tech giant has released the first toned-down version of its flagship model. What does it offer? The iQOO 15R features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and packs a large 7,600mAh battery with 100W charging speed.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a dedicated Q2 chipset. But if you are not sure about this newly launched iQOO phone, then you must consider these alternatives under Rs 50,000. Have a look here.

Google Pixel 10a

The Pixel 10a features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. It also packs a 5,100mAh battery and gets a 48MP main camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide. You can get it for Rs 49,999.

OnePlus 15R

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, the OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. For photos, it features a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. It also packs a 7400mAh battery with 80W charging speed. It is priced at Rs 47,999.

iPhone 17e

Set to launch next week, this affordable model by Apple in its iPhone 17 series will actually be a good alternative to the iQOO 15R. It is tipped to be powered by an A19 chipset and may feature the usual 6.1-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and a single 48MP rear camera.

Vivo V70

Priced at Rs 45,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, the recently launched Vivo V70 is powered by Sthe napdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset under the hood and packs a 6500mAh battery with 90W charging speed. It features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 5000 nits of local peak brightness. For photography, the phone gets a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera along with a 50MP super telephoto and an 8MP ultra-wide lens at the back. On the front, it has a 50MP selfie camera.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

Priced at Rs 43,999, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and packs a 7000mAh battery. For photography, it features a 200MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto at the back. While the front has a 50MO selfie camera.