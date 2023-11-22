Apple will likely include a tetraprism (periscope) 120mm camera in the iPhone 16 Pro, driving demand for the technology in 2024, a leading analyst has said. In his latest outlook, Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities predicted that including a tetraprism camera will lead to a 160 percent (year-on-year) growth in iPhones in 2024. He also hinted that the upcoming feature in the cameras will not remain exclusive to the Pro Max model, so the buyers of the Pro model have something to look forward to.

“Apple is expected to include a tetra prism camera in the iPhone 16 Pro, leading to a 160 percent (year-on-year) growth in iPhones with this camera in 2024,” Kuo wrote in a Medium post. He added that the iPhone 16 Pro will get a slightly bigger display than the iPhone 15 Pro, only to make space for the periscope camera on the back of it. The Pro Max model will continue to have the same display size, according to Kuo.

Largan, a leading manufacturer of smartphone camera lenses, is the exclusive supplier of the tetraprism camera lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to Kuo, the yield of Largan’s orders for Apple has greatly improved since 4Q23 and has begun to contribute to profits. With a significant 130 percent growth in total periscope orders for 2024, profitability in 2024 is projected to exceed market consensus.

Largan is Apple’s primary supplier of tetra prism lenses, with supply shares of 85 to 90 percent.

Earlier this month, the analyst predicted that Apple will upgrade the entire lineup of iPads in 2024 and add a new larger 12.9-inch iPad Air along with the 10.9-inch model. He mentioned that Apple will make up for this year’s lack of movement in its iPad lineup by updating all existing models, beginning with a refreshed 10.9-inch and new 12.9-inch iPad Air with new chips, which are set to go into mass production in the first quarter of 2024.

