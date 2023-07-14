Infinix is expected to launch a new smartphone with Nothing Phone-like design. The device could arrive in its new GT series.

Infinix is expected to launch a new smartphone soon in the GT series. Ahead of its launch, the tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the possible design of this upcoming device. As per the schematics shared, the device will have a similar design to the Nothing Phone.

Infinix GT series phone design revealed

The upcoming GT series phone will look similar to the Nothing Phone (2). The device may have similar lighting strips and shapes making it stand out from other phones. However, unlike Phone (2), the GT phone will likely be priced aggressively.

Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei has responded to the leaked schematic. He said, ‘Time to get the lawyers ready!’. Infinix as well replied to Pei saying ‘You have nothing to worry about’.

It appears that though the design will be similar, Infinix might add a slightly different kind of tech here. As per rumors, the company has the GT series of phones up its sleeve. The exact specs of the phones are unknown.

But sometime back, the specifications of the Infinix GT 10 Pro+ were leaked. The smartphone is expected to come with a punch-hole panel with an FHD+ resolution. It may arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset. It will arrive with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base internal storage option.

As for cameras, the device is said to come with triple cameras on the back with a 108MP main camera. The smartphone was spotted online with a 5,000mAh battery. Expect some sort of fast charger to be bundled with the phone. It will likely boot on Android 13 OS out of the box. Interestingly, Infinix will offer ‘XOS for GT’ skin on top of Android, which will be a custom skin for GT phones.

In other news about Infinix, the company launched the Infinix Hot 30 5G recently in India. The smartphone comes with a modern design, a tall form factor, and ingress protection. It is one of the cheapest 5G phones with a massive 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone also has NFC support.

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch center-punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. The LCD panel has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. There’s a 50MP Samsung lens on the back and an 8MP camera on the front for selfies. The device can shoot 1440p video from the rear camera.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core chipset with 4GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with XOS 13 on top. It comes with 18W fast charging and has a Type-C port. It’s a 5G phone that has 14 5G bands.