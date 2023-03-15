comscore Infinix GT 10 Pro to feature 200MP cameras and 260W fast charging
    Infinix GT 10 Pro to launch with 260W fast charging: Other specs

    After the Infinix Zero series, the company may launch the GT series. The Infinix GT 10 Pro will likely be its flagship phone with 260W charging.

    Earlier this month, Infinix was tipped to launch a smartphone with 260W fast charging. While the company didn’t reveal the exact device supporting this tech, it officially announced the rapid charging tech recently alongside a 110W wireless solution. Also Read - Infinix Note 12i, Nokia C12, Realme C33 5G and more: Smartphones under Rs 10,000

    Now, as per a new leak, this 260W-supported Infinix phone is said to be the upcoming Infinix GT 10 Pro. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Infinix Smart 7 Review: Upping budget standards

    Infinix GT 10 Pro series launch timeline

    According to Paras Guglani via MySmartPrice, the Infinix GT 10 Pro will arrive in the GT lineup. This will likely be a new lineup sitting above the Zero lineup, this is just a guess for now. Also Read - Infinix Hot 30i India launch scheduled for March 27: Everything you need to know

    The Infinix GT 10 Pro is said to launch in Q3 of 2023, which means between July and September. Since it will be a higher-end device, we expect the pricing of the phone to be on the premium side.

    Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications

    The Infinix GT 10 Pro is said to offer a solid specs sheet. The GT 10 Pro with model number X6739 is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Although not revealed, we expect it to be a punch-hole panel.

    Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to boast a 200MP camera with support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). It is said to come with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The device will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

    As for the battery, the device is touted to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for a whopping 260W fast charging. Infinix recently showcased this technology and it was able to charge a 4,400mAh phone in just about 8 minutes.

    That said, expect a 5,000mAh battery to be fully charged in just over 10 minutes. It will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box and is expected to have XOS on top.

    Infinix said to continue the Zero series even after the release of the GT series, the report revealed.

    • Published Date: March 15, 2023 4:39 PM IST
