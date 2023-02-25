Google Pixel 6a was launched last year at a price of Rs 43,999. However, only a few months after its release, the device started receiving price cuts. Following the Pixel 7 series’ India launch and some Diwali offers, the device was available at around Rs 30,000. Also Read - YouTube creators can now dub videos in multiple languages

Interestingly, the Pixel 6a is now available at Rs 29,999, which is its lowest non-sale price. To top it off, there's a bank discount and an exchange offer making it a deal worth checking out.

Google Pixel 6a at Rs 29,999 is a good deal, but should you buy it?

Arguably, it's the best clean Android smartphone available in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment.

But when we look at other aspects such as the 60Hz standard display, not-so-powerful processor, and a small battery, it isn’t the best phone out there in the segment.

In fact, there are many alternatives that are powerful and offer a fluid experience. Some of its competitors that you can consider are the Nothing Phone (1), iQOO 9 SE 5G, and iQOO Neo 6/7.

However, for those who want a clean stock Android experience, solid cameras, and a compact form factor, the Pixel 6a is a device to go with.

But before you buy it, do note that its successor, the Google Pixel 7a is just a few months away from release. Expect it to arrive in the next 3-4 months. The Pixel 7a, however, will likely be expensive when it releases. Now, it’s up to you, if you can wait for the aforesaid time and aren’t in a dire need of a smartphone, then holding back is your best option — provided that you are willing to pay more.

Or else, for Rs 29,999, the Pixel 6a is indeed a sweet deal.

Quick recap of Google Pixel 6a specifications

The Google Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and is powered by the Tensor chipset. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It features a dual-rear camera with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. There’s an 8MP selfie snapper. It packs a 4,410mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The device boots on Android 12 but is upgradable to Android 13.