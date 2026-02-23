Someone bought Galaxy S26 Ultra already, compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung is close to the final unveiling of the flagship Galaxy S25 series, which is set to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Just ahead of the official launch on February 25th, a tipster has leaked the unboxing video of the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is said to be bought from the Diera market. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leak reveals built-in privacy screen feature ahead of launch

A mini video of the Galaxy S26 Ultra also revealed the price, which was first quoted as 12,000 Dirhams by the seller; however, the tipster bought it for around 3,300 Dollars, which roughly translates to Rs 2,99,882. Also Read: Planning to buy Vivo V70 Elite? Check these strong rivals first

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Vivo X300 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

The tipster also revealed in-hand images of the upcoming flagship, seen alongside prominent flagships such as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Vivo X300 Pro, and the predecessor Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, to offer a quick glimpse of the dimensions and design of these flagship models.

Looking at the in-hand images, the Galaxy S26 Ultra doesn’t scream “completely new.” Placed next to the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Vivo X300 Pro, the phone appears slightly taller. However, it doesn’t look drastically different from its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, there are subtle design tweaks.

The most noticeable change is at the back. The Galaxy S26 Ultra now seems to feature a more defined camera island. Three of the lenses sit inside a pill-shaped module, while the fourth lens appears to be placed separately. The corners also look slightly rounder this time. Over time, this might actually make the device more comfortable to hold.

Samsung S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Vivo X300 Pro vs Samsung S25 Ultra (ignore scratches) pic.twitter.com/fVoBLRnc20 — Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) February 22, 2026

Another detail that caught attention is the repositioned S Pen slot, which now appears closer to the corner of the frame. More importantly, the tipster claims that the S Pen may once again skip Bluetooth functionality.

What’s new?

One interesting addition that surfaced in the leak is the rumoured “Privacy Display” feature. In the short clip, when the screen is viewed from an angle, it darkens significantly, making the content nearly invisible to bystanders. That means there is no need to put a separate privacy screen protector for the same purpose.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The official unveiling is set for February 25 at Galaxy Unpacked in San Francisco, where Samsung is also expected to introduce the Galaxy S26, S26+, and new Galaxy Buds models.