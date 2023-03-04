Available with a Textured matte glass back, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with Super Retina XDR display and is powered by A16 chipset. As claimed by the company, it can offer up to 23 hours of video playback. It also comes with up to 1TB of internal storage.

Tech giant Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will reportedly not feature two buttons for volume control. Leaked drawings of the upcoming smartphone show that the regular two volume buttons will be replaced by a single long one, reports AppleInsider. Also Read - Apple's supplier Foxconn seeks chip, EV cooperation with India

It will likely give the iPhone 15 Pro greater water and dust resistance because the solid-state button needs a much smaller hole in the frame to work. Also Read - Top 5 gaming smartphones to buy: OnePlus 11, iQOO Neo 7, Asus ROG Phone 5

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be released in September this year, and will likely feature curved titanium sides and an EU-enforced USB-C charging port, the report said. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 likely to feature USB Type-C, but with restrictions: Check details here

It was also rumoured that the tech giant will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models.

Last month, it was reported that the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will come equipped with 8GB of RAM. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro models come equipped with 6GB of RAM.

However, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones are expected to remain at 6GB of RAM, but might be upgraded to faster RAM.

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro are likely to come with Bionic A17 chip

It was recently revealed that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will use the Apple A17 Bionic chipset. This upcoming chip from Apple will likely be based on TSMC’s 3nm fabrication process. A 3nm chip will bring several improvements both in the iPhone’s performance and efficiency, but previous rumours were mostly sporadic.

Apple will likely call it A17 Bionic — as a successive name after A16 Bionic. Since the report is paywalled and only its preview is available, not many details are available.

While the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra?) will likely use the A17 Bionic, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may be stuck with last year’s A16 Bionic chipset.