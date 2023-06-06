iPadOS 17 with interactive widgets, personalised lock screen announced

Apple introduced a new version of the iPad operating system called iPadOS 17 at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Giving more ways to interact with Apple’s tablets, iPadOS 17 brings new features such as interactive widgets that let you engage with certain apps without opening them, as well as borrows iPhone’s personalised lock screen functionality to let you make the iPad’s lock screen and home screen more personal.

“iPadOS powers our most versatile device and enables users to do so many things on iPad, and now with iPadOS 17, we deliver an experience that’s even more personal and capable,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, during the WWDC keynote.

iPad’s new software put widgets in focus so that you get the most out of your time with the Apple tablet. With interactive widgets, you could perform certain actions without opening the app, unlike the current widgets available on both iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. With more developers on board, widgets could become a new way to interact with apps on the iPad.

Alongside the personalised lock screen, Apple is also introducing the Health app to the iPadOS. The new Health app is designed for the iPad, which means it has a sidebar and a space on the right to show you details from the app. The app will remain in sync with your iPhone and Apple Watch to show you your health- and fitness-related updates on a bigger screen. The app supports actions such as entering meal-related data, as well.

Apple put focus on the iPad’s ability to handle PDF files. As part of that, the PDF annotation on the iPad is getting a machine learning-powered functionality to detect text fields such as name, address, and phone number in a form and suggest suitable options right under those fields. A single tap will automatically fill out a PDF form for you without needing you to convert it into a Word file and then manually enter the data. Not just that, the Notes app is also getting a big overhaul related to the handling of PDF files. In addition to allowing the aforementioned changes, Notes will let you collaborate with your teammate or classmate in real-time. You could annotate a PDF file, say subject notes from your college, and the changes will appear on other users’ end in real time.

Everything else, such as new autocorrect, better Siri, posters for Contacts, a new look for the Messages app, and new AirDrop capabilities, which debuted with the iOS 17, is coming to iPadOS 17, as well.

iPadOS 17 is now available for download through developer profiles. The public beta of iPadOS 17 will arrive next month, while the stable release for everyone will take place later this year.