All the new features coming to Windows 11 PCs

Microsoft today announced a host of new features that will be coming to its Windows 11 operating system in the coming days. These new features are a part of the Windows version 22H2 update and they will start becoming available to all Windows 11 users across the globe starting today. Microsoft says that it expects to complete the roll out by March 2023.

Users with eligible devices running Windows 11 can download this update by opening Windows Update settings > Windows Update and selecting 'Check for Updates'.

As Microsoft starts rolling out the update to all Windows 11 users, here is a list of new features that will be available to the users as a part of the update.

What’s new in Windows 11

AI-powered Bing

Microsoft is bringing the new AI-powered Bing to Windows 11. The company said that soon hundreds of millions of Windows 11 users will get access to the new technology to search, chat, answer questions and generate content from right on their Windows taskbar.

Link iPhone to Windows 11 PC

Microsoft also announced the Phone Link for iOS app for Windows 11. This new app will enable users to link their iPhones directly to their Windows 11 PCs. The app will be available as a preview to Windows Insiders.

Samsung-Windows connection strengthens

Microsoft said that it is making it easier for Samsung smartphone users to activate their phone’s personal hotspot with a single click from within the Wi-Fi network list on their PCs. The company also said that now Samsung users can easily transfer their browser sessions from their smartphones to their Windows PCs.

Windows Studio Effects availability

Microsoft launched the Windows Studio Effects last year. This time around, the company is making it easier for users to find and adjust their Windows Studio Effects settings directly from the taskbar in quick settings. “Now you can instantly adjust background blur, eye contact and automatic framing, and apply them to your favorite communications applications, with seamless integration into Microsoft Teams,” the company wrote in a blog post.

This feature will be available on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 and the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s.

Chat experience in Windows 11 revamped

Microsoft is also improving the Chat experience on Windows 11. The company said that with this update, the Chat signature experience has been fully revamped to make it easier to preview videos and jump straight into a call or share a call link through any app. “You can also get faster, easier access to all of your conversations, with the ability to navigate between conversations in Chat—all in one window,” the company added in a blog post.

Quick Assist app gets a redesign

Now Windows 11 users can open Quick Assist right from the Start menu. They can also take advantage of the new capability to switch between screen sharing and full control during a session to give or get help. Furthermore, the company has introduced a new laser pointer to highlight an icon, menu, or anything else on screen.

Widgets gets better

Microsoft has also updated the Widgets with the Windows 11 update. Microsoft says that it is expanding Widgets to include Phone Link, Xbox Game Pass, and partners like Meta and Spotify. “By simply clicking the weather icon in your taskbar or swiping from the left, Widgets delivers important information at a glance,” the company added.

Snipping tool gets smarter

Microsoft is also bringing a built-in screen recorder in the Snipping Tool. With this update, users can easily capture, save and share their Snipping Tool creations in the app. To use the screen recorder functionality, users can search and launch Snipping Tool through Search on the taskbar and select record. “Your screen captures are now automatically saved to a default folder, so you won’t have to worry about losing them,” the company added.

Notepad gets Tabs

Microsoft is also improving the humble Notepad with its latest Windows 11 update. The company said that it is enhancing the Notepad by bringing tabs to the app experience. The company says that Notepad tabs will enable users to switch between notes more seamlessly. To use this feature dimply open the Notepad app and click the + icon to create a new tab.

Access Cloud PC with the new Windows 365 app

Lastly, the company is making Windows 365 app generally available in the Microsoft Store. “With the Windows 365 app, you can go from your desktop straight to your Cloud PC, which provides you with a personalized experience tailored to your settings, profile and work style,” Microsoft said.