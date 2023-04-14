Infinix in February launched the Inbook Y1 Plus in the budget segment. The laptop comes with features like an Intel i3 processor, 65W charging, and a backlit LED keyboard.

Now, in less than three months, the company is back with another laptop. This time, Infinix is going into the entry segment. It has announced the launch of Infinix Y1 Plus Neo.

As the name suggests, it will be a version of the Y1 Plus that will be even more affordable. That said, let’s take a look at the details.

Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus Neo launch date and pricing

The Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus Neo will launch on April 19 in India. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

NEO LAPTOP, WHO DIS? Get ready to meet the all new Infinix INBook Y1 Plus Neo, a laptop that will change the game with it's jaw dropping features and price. 🤯 Launching on 19th April, only on @flipkart 🔥#INBookY1PlusNeo pic.twitter.com/jUgVa7No5U — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) April 14, 2023

The new laptop will arrive under the Rs 25,000 price segment. For comparison, the Y1 Plus starts at Rs 29,490 and goes all the way up to Rs 32,490.

With the cheaper pricing of Y1 Plus Neo, the brand appears to be targeting high school and college students.

What to expect from the Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus Neo?

The Inbook Y1 Plus Neo will come with a similar design as the Y1 Plus. The device will feature a 15.6-inch display with 250 nits of peak brightness. It is said to have rich colors and a screen-to-body ratio of 82 percent.

The device may come with a lower-range SoC, however, the exact name of the chip is yet to be known. Expect a battery similar to the Y1 Plus, since the laptop’s one other purpose will be consuming entertainment.

Other than this, there’s nothing else that’s available about the laptop yet. But as we move forward towards its launch, we should hear more details about the product.

The Y1 Plus launched in February came with an Intel Core i3-1005G1 dual-core processor. It has a 50Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. As you’d expect, it boots on Windows 11 OS out of the box.