Dell launches new video conferencing monitors in India

Dell has introduced new video conferencing monitors with upgraded convenience, a better camera and next-level multitasking features.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Nov 03, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

Dell has launched new video conferencing monitors in India.

Consumer electronics major Dell on Friday launched a new range of UltraSharp and P-series video conferencing monitors in India, designed to enhance productivity, collaboration and overall eye comfort for seamless work sessions. The new video conferencing monitors come available at a starting price of Rs 19,899. Customers can purchase the monitors across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell’s online store, Amazon store, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets, according to the company.

Made for professionals working from the office or home, Dell has introduced five-star certified monitors for eye comfort — the Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor and Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor. These monitors offer enhanced visual comfort features to help users reduce eye strain, including improved ComfortView Plus, which brings a significant reduction in harmful blue light exposures, and a built-in Ambient Light Sensor that detects ambient lighting conditions and automatically adjusts screen brightness and colour tone setting.

Coming in a slightly smaller size and also with enhanced visual comfort features are the new Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor and Dell UltraSharp 24 Monitor. All four monitors offer extensive connectivity options that include a single cable Thunderbolt or USB-C that transmits up to 90W power delivery, data and video signals. They also come with HDMI and DP 1.4 connectivity.

Dell has also introduced new video conferencing monitors with upgraded convenience, a better camera and next-level multitasking features. These monitors come in 23.8-inch, 27-inch and 34-inch sizes, which are certified for both Microsoft Teams and Zoom. These monitors include an integrated camera, speakers and microphones to allow for a clean desk setup, the company said. For low light conditions, the company have integrated an intelligent 4MP 2K QHD camera with AI auto framing, digital overlap HDR, and video noise reduction support in these monitors.

— Written with inputs from IANS

Author Name | Shubham Verma

