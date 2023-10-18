Pixel Watch now receiving Wear OS 4: How to update

Google is rolling out the latest operating system for its smartwatches, Wear OS 4, to the original Pixel Watch. The one-year-old Pixel Watch, which marked Google’s entry into the smartwatch category, is receiving the update weeks after the launch of Pixel Watch 2. The first-generation Pixel Watch received an update last month, so with the rollout of Wear OS 4, the company is also rolling out the October security patch. This is good news for Pixel Watch users who are not willing to upgrade to Pixel Watch 2, yet get to experience the latest features.

According to Google, the new Wear OS 4 update brings a horde of features to the original Pixel Watch. In addition, there are a number of bug fixes, battery enhancements, and performance-centric improvements for the Pixel Watch. Google has highlighted six tentpole features of the update:

— Backup and restore watch faces, Tiles, and other data using a Google One account

— Pre-installed Google Calendar with integration of Google Tasks, Tiles, and complications

— New Personal Safety features bringing Safety Check, Emergency Sharing, and Emergency Info

— Improved customisation capabilities for a new text-to-speech engine that offers a better TalkBack experience

— Smart link recognition of phone numbers and addresses in notifications, allowing users to tap to call, message, or get directions

— Seamless watch transfer allowing faster syncing

How to update your Pixel Watch to Wear OS 4

Before you set out to update your Pixel Watch, which is a smartwatch, you need to ensure a few things beforehand. First, make sure the smartwatch is on charging. Second, the battery of the Pixel Watch has to be at least 50 percent. And third, your Pixel Watch should be connected to Wi-Fi. If you have made sure these things are in place, continue with the process.

— On your Pixel Watch, swipe down to reveal to Quick Settings panel.

— Tap the cogwheel icon, representing Settings.

— Scroll down to find the System section.

— Tap System updates in the settings.

— If an update is available, you will see a prompt that the downloading process has begun.

Once the update is downloaded, the Pixel Watch will restart and your update will be installed.