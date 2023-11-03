iPhone can support your Gmail account: Here's how to add it

Google’s email service, Gmail — now known as Google Workspace — is available to access on a number of devices, including your iPhone. Irrespective of whether you have an iCloud account or not, you can always check your Gmail account through iPhone’s native Mail app. With a few steps here and there, the Mail app can be configured to show you your important emails from your Gmail account. Here is how to do that.

How to add a Gmail account to your iPhone

Adding a Gmail account to your iPhone is a quick and easy process. You can do it in just a few steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Mail. Tap Accounts. Tap Add Account. Tap Google. Enter your Gmail email address and password. Tap Next. If you have two-factor authentication enabled for your Gmail account, you will be prompted to enter a code. Tap Sign In. Choose which Gmail features you want to sync with your iPhone. Tap Save.

Your Gmail account will now be added to your iPhone. You can access it from the Mail app.

Here are some additional tips for adding a Gmail account to your iPhone:

If you have multiple Gmail accounts, you can add them all to your iPhone. Just follow the steps above and add each account one at a time.

If you are using a work or school Gmail account, you may need to enter additional information, such as your domain name or server address. You can contact your IT administrator for help.

If you have any trouble adding your Gmail account to your iPhone, you can try restarting your phone or deleting and re-adding the account.

Once you have added your Gmail account to your iPhone, you can start using it to send and receive emails, manage your contacts, and access your Google Calendar and other Google services. An alternate way would be to use Gmail’s app on your iPhone. Just download the app from the App Store, sign in to it using your Gmail account, and you are set.