How to Turn Off Annoying Notifications on iPhone and Android Without Missing Important Alerts

WhatsApp is arguably one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. It’s used by people from all walks of life to communicate with friends, family, acquaintance and colleagues. Owing to its features such as Communities, it has also made it easier for various groups of people such as a class of a students or residents living in apartments to connect with one another. One drawback of this trend, that is, excess of communication, is that it serves as a source of constant distractions owing to the herd of notifications that is received. Thankfully, there is a way to avoid all these distractions.

WhatsApp enables users to mute notifications for both individual and group chats. So, here is a comprehensive guide that will help you silence WhatsApp notifications, no matter what platform you’re using.

How to mute WhatsApp notifications on Android

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: In the top right corner of the app, tap the three dots or the More button.

Step 3: Tap the Settings button.

Step 4: Now tap the Notifications Settings option.

Step 5: In the Message Notifications section, disable the Show Notifications button.

Step 6: In the Group Notifications section, disable the Show Notifications button.

You can also turn off notification sounds for incoming and outgoing messages and reaction notifications.

How to mute WhatsApp notifications on iPhone

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the Gear icon at the bottom right corner of the app.

Step 3: Tap the Notifications Settings.

Step 4: In the Message Notifications section, disable the Show Notifications button and Reaction Notifications button.

Step 5: In the Group Notifications section, disable the Show Notifications button and Reaction Notifications button.

How to mute notifications on WhatsApp Web

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web on your personal computer.

Step 2: Now, click on the More button in the top left corner of the window.

Step 3: Next, click on the Settings option.

Step 4: Then click on Notifications option.

Step 5: Uncheck Message Notifications option and you’re good to go.

How to mute notifications on WhatsApp’s Windows app

Step 1: Open WhatsApp’s Windows app on your Windows PC.

Step 2: Click Menu button.

Step 3: Now click the Settings button.

Step 4: Next, click the Notifications button.

Step 5: Now select your preferences for notifications such as, “When new messages are received” or “When WhatsApp is closed”.

Step 6: Lastly, select Off button to turn off notifications.