How to apply for a passport online in India in 2023

A passport is an official document that identifies you as a citizen of India and allows you to travel internationally. Applying for an Indian passport has become more convenient than ever with the introduction of the online application process. In this article, we’ll guide you through the simple and hassle-free steps to apply for your Indian passport online.

Step 1: Registration on the Passport Seva Portal

Visit the official Passport Seva website (www.passportindia.gov.in) using a computer or smartphone. Click on the “New User? To register, click the “Register Now” button. Fill in your basic details, create a login ID and password, and verify your email address.

Step 2: Login and Filling the Application Form

Log in to the Passport Seva portal using your newly created credentials. Select “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport” and choose the type of passport service you need. Fill in the required details accurately, including personal information, family details, and current address.

Step 3: Choosing the Passport Office and Payment

Select the nearest Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Passport Office from the dropdown list. Choose the type of service (Normal or Tatkaal) and the number of pages for your passport (36 or 60). Make online payments using various payment options available on the portal.

Step 4: Booking an Appointment

After payment, schedule an appointment at the selected PSK or Passport Office. Choose a convenient date and time slot from the available options. Confirm your appointment and take note of the appointment reference number.

Step 5: Visiting the Passport Seva Kendra

On the day of your appointment, visit the selected PSK along with all the required documents in original and photocopies. Documents typically include proof of address, proof of date of birth, photo identity proof, and any other additional documents required for your specific case.

Step 6: Biometric Data and Interview

At the PSK, your biometric data (photograph and fingerprints) will be captured. You may also be required to attend a brief interview with a Passport Officer for verification.

Step 7: Application Processing and Dispatch

After the appointment, your application will move to the next stages as part of verification by different authorities. They include your local police, which needs to verify your identity and your address and submit a report to the PSK. You can track the status of your application online using your application reference number. Once the processing is complete, your passport will be printed and dispatched to your registered address.

Applying for an Indian passport online has streamlined the entire process, making it efficient and user-friendly. By following these step-by-step instructions, you can successfully navigate the digital passport application process and soon embark on your international journeys with your new passport in hand.

— Nishtha Srivastava