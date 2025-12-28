Fire TV Stick Without Remote Setup Guide: Connect Wi-Fi Using Phone, Hotspot, or Keyboard

Fire TV Stick is one of the best ways to enjoy streaming on a TV. It is more helpful if you have a dumb TV with an HDMI port. Even amid neck-and-neck competition, Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the best-selling streaming devices, largely because of its easy-to-use interface and support for apps to stream movies, shows, music, and more. To operate the Amazon Fire TV Stick, the best option is to use the remote control. Fire TV Stick’s remote control uses Bluetooth to connect, which makes navigation easy but what if it stops working? Or if it is lost?

Remote control malfunctioning can happen anytime and due to any reason. Maybe the batteries are weak or maybe there is some internal issue with the remote control. In any case, your remote control has stopped working. You could also have lost the remote control and the replacement would take some time to arrive. But don’t fret. There are other ways to control the Fire TV Stick without remote control and we are going to discuss them in this article.

Using the Fire TV app

You can use the Fire TV app to control your Fire TV Stick. It is a pretty simple tool that just needs to be on your phone and works exactly like the remote control. The Amazon Fire TV app is available on both Android and iOS. Just go to the respective app marketplace on your phone and search for the Fire TV app. Download the app and let it install.

After the installation, open the app. It will automatically begin searching for a Fire TV Stick. But for this app to work, you must ensure that your phone and your Fire TV Stick are on the same Wi-Fi network. The app will look for the Fire TV Stick that is on the network. Now to pair the app, tap the name of the Fire TV Stick, after which a code will be displayed on the TV screen. Enter this code on the app and you are set. Use the navigation keys, Home key, back key, and even the Alexa key to operate your Fire TV Stick.

Using Alexa

Alexa, the voice assistant of Amazon, is another way to control the Fire TV Stick. Just link your Fire TV with your Alexa device. It could be an Echo Dot or an Echo Studio, or any other Alexa-ready device. For this process to work, you must have the Alexa app on your phone. If you do not have it already, go to the Play Store on Android and the App Store on an iPhone to download the Alexa app. You will need to sign in to your Amazon account to use the app.

After you are done, go to the More tab at the bottom of the display, followed by Settings. Inside Settings, choose Alexa Preferences and then select TV & Video. Tap Fire TV next and then Link your Alexa device option. If you have multiple Echo devices, you will be asked to choose one to link to the Fire TV Stick. After linking your Fire TV Stick, you can ask Alexa to play any movie, control the volume, and play music on your Fire TV Stick.