FASTag Not Working or Damaged? Here’s How to Replace Your FASTag in Simple Steps

FASTag replacement: FASTags are unique to every vehicle, which is why one FASTag number is associated with a single vehicle. Even in the situations where you replace the windshield of your vehicle, the FASTag sticker can be reused. But what if the FASTag sticker gets damaged? In situation like these, users can request for a duplicate FASTag sticker.

While some issuing banks let users request a duplicate FASTag online, others need users to contact the bank to raise the request. Here is a guide that will help you raise a request to issue a duplicate FASTag in case the old one gets damaged.

FASTag replacement: How to get a duplicate FASTag (A Generic guide

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the bank from which you have purchased the FASTag.

Step 2: Log into your account using the registered mobile number and password.

Step 3: Next, go to the Manage FASTag section.

Step 4: Select the Replace FASTag option.

Step 5: Verify your account details and vehicle details

Step 6: Select a reason for requesting a duplicate FASTag.

Step 7: Pay the fee for issuing the replacement FASTag.

The new FASTag will be delivered to the registered address within a few working days.

FASTag replacement: How to get a duplicate FASTag for Bajaj Pay users

Step 1: Log into your Bajaj Pay Wallet using the Bajaj Finserv app.

Step 2: Go the Wallet section in the app.

Step 3: Select FASTag option.

Step 4: Click on the Vehicle Number option under the Manage FASTag section.

Step 5: Now select Replace FASTag option.

Step 6: Next, verify your Account and Vehicle Details.

Step 7: Pay the fee for issuing the replacement FASTag.

Step 8: Type the Delivery Address for the replacement FASTag to get delivered.

FASTag replacement: How to get a duplicate HDFC Bank FASTag

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the HDFC bank or click here https://pay.1paypg.in/onepayVAS/1PayFastagPayment.jsp.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number and vehicle number details.

Step 3: Select ‘Tag Replacement’ in Type. The amount will be set to Rs 100.

Step 4: Click the Submit Request option.

Step 5: Make the payment.

After that, your replacement FASTag will be delivered to your registered mobile number within a few working days.

Trending Now

On the other hand, if you have FASTag by other banks such as ICICI Bank, SBI, Airtel Payments Bank, Axis Bank, PNB, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, or IndusInd Bank among others, you will have to contact your issuer bank to get a replacement FASTag. It is worth noting that users will have to pay a nominal fee for getting a duplicate FASTag.