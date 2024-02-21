5 Tips to use ChatGPT, Gemini, more safely

Generative AI and associated tools such as Open AI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini have taken the world by a storm. The frenzy that began in 2023 with Microsoft and Open AI extending partnership and Google launching Bard, has now reached a level where this technology, that is, generative AI, is being adopted in almost every aspect of life as we see it. From grammar checkers to image generation tools, and from language translation tools to video creation tools, generative AI-based tools are being used almost everywhere. While these tools have made our lives significantly easier, they have also opened a new avenue wherein companies developing these tools can collect and use our data to their benefit.

READ MORE Google launches Android figurine but you can't buy it

While there may not be enough settings available at the moment to safeguard this data, there are certain tips and tricks you can use to protect a lot of it. So, here are five tips that you can keep in mind to use tools like ChatGPT and Gemini safely:

1. Do not send your personal data to a chatbot: One of the cardinal rules for using these chatbots or tools is never to share any personal information — passwords, passport or bank card numbers, addresses, telephone numbers, names, or anything else — with these chatbots.

2. Do not upload any documents: Never upload any confidential document — personal or professional — in these platforms as there is always a risk of leaking data.

3. Use privacy settings: Kaspersky advices users to review the settings of the large-language-model (LLM) vendor, such as Open AI or Google, carefully to minimise tracking. “For example, OpenAI products let you disable saving of chat history. In that case, data will be removed after 30 days and never used for training,” the company wrote in a blog.

4. Clean up confidential data before sending code: Engineers and developers who use these tools for improving their code should scrub their code of any confidential data such as API keys or server addresses.

5. Limit the use of third-party plug-ins: Using third-party plug-in adds another layer of complication by adding another stakeholder that can take your data, which you may not be able to regulate.