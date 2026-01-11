New BGMI Players Can Win Every Match by Using These Powerful Guns and Simple Tips You Must Know

As the success and popularity of Battle Royal games are increasing worldwide day by day, the game becomes quite addictive in due course of time. One of the most popular games on the list is BGMI Battlegrounds Mobile India which comes with several gameplay modes and strategies that attract any new player. Sniper rifle available in BGMI plays an important role in the game. Long range fights can be won through these guns. However, due to the large number of rifles, it has become a bit difficult for new gamers to select the right rifle. Therefore, in this article we will discuss some of the best sniper rifles available for newcomers in the game that will make it easier for them to win long-range fights.

BGMI Sniper Rifles for Beginners

Kar98k

Kar98k sniper rifle is one of the great weapons for the new players as it is quite flexible to use for the long range fights. Additionally, its damage rate is very high. Attachments like Compensator and Flash Hider can be installed in it, which can increase its power manifold. These also make it easier to control the gun.

M24

The rate of fire of the M24 sniper rifle is low, but the damage, muzzle, stability and effective range are good. The weapon is suitable for the long range fights. In addition, the weapon’s capacity can also be increased by installing a suppressor and flash hider. The good thing is that the new players can also increase the magazine of the sniper gun.

AWM

Another essential sniper available for the newcomers in BGMI is AWM which is available in the dropload. It is one of the special weapons as it uses 300 Magnum bullets, causing considerable damage to the opponent. One thing that differentiates this weapon from others is that it is good in its range and muzzle velocity. However, its stability is not good. Players can also install an 8x scope and its magazine can be extended.

Trending Now

Win94

The Win94 sniper rifle has a bullet loop, which makes its reload speed fast. Its damage rate is very high. Its stability is very low, but the range is very high. Muzzle velocity is also good.