Krafton s New State Mobile gets March update: What s new

Krafton has released March update for New State Mobile. The game went under maintenance briefly on March 23, post which the game developer rolled out the update to all the Android and iOS users across the globe.

The March update for New State Mobile brings a host of updates and new features to the game, which includes a new Ka-Boom, improvements to the Lagna map, new handgun sawed-off, Recruit Mode for Erangel, and Survivor Pass Volume 17 among other things.

Get ready to blow things up and start causing some chaos in ARENA (KA-BOOM!!) mode 💣#NEWSTATEMOBILE #ARENA #KABOOM pic.twitter.com/owjs7VSzXY — NEW STATE MOBILE (@NEWSTATEMOBILE) March 23, 2023

What’s new in New State Mobile

So, here’s everything new that the March update brings to the New State Mobile:

Ka-Boom Mode

Krafton has added Ka-Boom mode to New State Labs. It is a Round Deathmatch mode where players are given only grenade launchers and throwables. Ammunitions other than grenades are not available in this mode. Most of the rules are the same as other RDMs. The only difference is that the grenades do not inflict any damage to friendly players. From the care package in the center of the map, players can get a ‘Red Zone Launcher’, which creates explosions stronger than ordinary grenades. Furthermore, the company says that in the Ka-Boom mode, all terrains, except for the starting point and certain areas, can be destroyed by explosion.

Lagna Update

This update also brings updates to Lagna, which was introduced in the February update. For starters, Mesta, which is a classic sports car for two people, will always be generated on the ridge between Estacion and Carta. Also, multi-care packages now have higher chances to present items, while the general item spawn rate is also slightly increased. The company has also adjusted the Blue Zone settings to give more time for players to get items in the first Blue Zone phase.

Recruit Mode

Recruit Mode has returned for Erangel. Krafton says that recruit times have been lowered for this mode compared to the Battle Royale Mode. Players can grow the squad up to eight players. Once the player successfully recruits a downed opponent, health and booster level of both players will be fully recovered. Like other Modes in the game, the Recruit Mode is not permanent and is only available for eight hours on every weekend’s Hot Time.

Weapon Updates

The company has also added new weapons to the game. The company has introduced a new 12-gauge handgun Sawed-off that that has powerful single-fire, which the players use to easily kill other players in close distances.

A choke can also be equipped on the muzzle slot. In addition to this, the magazine capacity of Extended Mag customization for submachine gun “Vector” has increased to 50 from 45. The Long Barrel and Enhanced Stock customization for “Micro UZI” now has horizontal recoil control. Additionally, aiming support for some guns including Vector and Micro UZI has been decreased.

What else?

Additionally, the company has introduced ‘Legacy Pass’ to the game starting Survivor Pass Volume 17, allowing players to get what was available only from the previous Premium Passes.

The company has also made changes to the hot time schedule. Here are all the details: