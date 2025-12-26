Epic Games Store’s Free Game Today Is Live: Claim It Before 24 Hours End

Epic Games has rolled out another free game as part of its ongoing year-end giveaway on the Epic Games Store. Under this promotion, the platform is giving away one PC game every day until December 31, with each title available to claim for a limited period and keep permanently once added to the library. Also Read: This Popular Puzzle Game Is Free On Epic Games Store For A Limited Time: How To Claim

The game is currently available to claim for free for anyone with an Epic Games account. Once added, it stays in the user’s library even after the offer ends. This free window is limited, as the game will be replaced by another title tomorrow, December 27, at 9:30 PM IST. Also Read: Epic Games Store Is Giving Away Cassette Beasts For Free, But Only For A Day

‘We Were Here Together’ Goes Free

We Were Here Together is usually priced at Rs 469 on the Epic Games Store. As part of the daily giveaway, Epic has dropped its price to zero for a short period. As with earlier giveaways, the game needs to be claimed before the daily deadline. Once the offer ends, it returns to its regular price and is replaced by the next free title in the lineup. Also Read: Epic Games Store Is Giving Away A Critically Acclaimed RPG For Free Today

What Kind Of Game Is It?

We Were Here Together is a co-op puzzle adventure built entirely around teamwork. The game is built around two-player co-op and places both players in different parts of the same environment. Moving forward depends on how clearly players communicate and exchange information, rather than on speed or combat skills.

Set in a cold, isolated setting, the experience centres on exploration and puzzle-solving. Each player comes across different clues and viewpoints, which must be described to the other to make progress. Because of this design, voice communication is almost essential, and the experience works best when both players are actively talking through each puzzle.

The game is part of the larger “We Were Here” series, which has gained attention for its emphasis on cooperation rather than solo play. Puzzles gradually become more complex, pushing players to think carefully and coordinate instead of relying on quick reactions.

Part Of Epic’s Holiday Giveaway

Epic’s daily free game campaign has become a regular year-end event for PC gamers. The platform usually keeps upcoming titles under wraps, revealing each game only when it goes live. With each free game available for just 24 hours, users need to check the store regularly to avoid missing out.

How To Claim The Game

To claim We Were Here Together, users need to sign in to their Epic Games account, visit the game’s store page, and complete the purchase while it is listed as free. The next free game will unlock tomorrow evening as the giveaway continues through the end of the month.