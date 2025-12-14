BGMI UC Explained: What It Is, How It Works, and Ways to Get UC Quickly in the Game

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular games in India as it has been developed to provide intense and engaging experience to the Indian audience. The game developer Krafton sells various cosmetics items in order to improve the game play. These item contribute the extra fun factor to the game and at the same time gives the players an edge over the other. Nevertheless, BGMI hosts several events that offer the gamers rewards, including free cosmetics items; such events are, however, limited. That is why, Krafton provides an opportunity to buy those legendary items using unique in-game currency known as UC — Unknown Cash.

In this article we will be unveiling what exactly is UC and how one can get it. The article will also explain details of the new unknown cash in relation to the game and how it assist gamers to make the best out of the BGMI game.

BGMI UC Guide

UC or Unknown Cash is a very significant part of game currency along with Battle Points in BGMI or Battlegrounds Mobile India. BP is earned by winning or participating in matches, where as UC requires a real money purchase. Both the currencies are very much required in BGMI and can be exchanged for in-game items but UC is used to buy Mythic cosmetics, Legendary, Epic cosmetic items.

How to get free UC

Gamers can download Google Opinion Rewards to obtain BGMI UC for free of charge. Many gamers consider it as one of the most reliable sites to get free BGMI UC in the game.

Trending Now

Like other games, BGMI also has redeem codes that you can avail to get UC for free. This currency can be bought with the real money online but game Developer Krafton from time to time provides redeem codes where you can get the UC.