Your iPhone Just Got 21 New Emojis, Voice Call Isolation With iOS 16.4 - Watch Video

Apple’s iOS 16.4 is live now. And the big addition to iOS 16 this time around appears to be new emoji. All told, the first iOS 16.4 beta features 21 emoji — 31 if you count the skin tone variations for what looks like a new “talk to the hand” gesture emoji. And they include a mixture of hearts, animals, food items and other graphics to pepper into your iMessages, emails and other communications.