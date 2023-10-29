Lunar eclipse 2023: How it occurs and best time to watch it in India

Several parts of India, as well as the rest of Asia, Europe, Africa, and Russia, will witness a partial lunar eclipse on Saturday, October 28. The eclipse will last till early morning on October 29, making it one of the longest eclipses of this year. Different communities perform different rituals based on their religious beliefs. However, the celestial phenomenon is caused by the movement of the Earth, the Sun, and, of course, the Moon — precisely in a straight line. Depending on their movements, an eclipse can be total or partial.

What is Partial Lunar Eclipse and how does it occur?

A partial lunar eclipse occurs in two stages. When the moon comes under the partially shadowed region of the earth, it is called the penumbral eclipse. The moon appears less bright during this period of the eclipse. After this phase is over, the moon partially enters the actual dark part of the earth’s shadow. This is called the umbral lunar eclipse, which is considered the actual eclipse. During this stage, the moon turns reddish-brown. Since the moonlight reaches different parts of the earth at different times, an eclipse does not occur at the same time everywhere.

The best time to watch the lunar eclipse in India

The penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at around 11:31 pm IST, but the umbral eclipse, which is a noticeable portion of the eclipse begins much after. According to the available information, the umbral eclipse will begin at around 1:05 am IST on October 29. The umbral eclipse will be in its full glory at around 1:44 am and finally conclude by 2:23 am. “The magnitude of the partial lunar eclipse will be around 0.12 marked by the maximum obscuration of the lunar disc,” said astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari in a report by the Press Trust of India.

Watching an eclipse with naked eyes is not recommended as it is not safe for human eyes to witness the celestial event directly. Therefore, astronomy and astrology enthusiasts from all around the world use different aids to watch the eclipse. However, it is important to note that lunar eclipses are considered inauspicious by some cultures and traditions.