Jabra Elite 4 TWS Earbuds Launched With ANC & Bluetooth Multipoint Features - Watch Video

Jabrta's newly launched Elite 4 TWS Earbuds beat out many similarly priced rivals when it comes to the features you get for the price.

The Elite 4 retains most of the core features in comparison with its competitors. The Jabra Elite 4 TWS earbuds provide IP55 dust and water resistance, which makes them fairly resistant to sweat and rain, although slightly less so than the Elite 4 Active’s IP57 rating. The earbuds offer up to 5.5 hours of listening time, in contrast to the Active’s seven hours (with a total of 22 hours and 28 hours respectively, when used with the charging case).

  • Published Date: March 23, 2023 1:25 PM IST
