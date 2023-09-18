iPhone 12 SAR value: Here's why SAR value is important and why you should care

iPhone 12 SAR value: Last week, the Apple iPhone 12 was in the headlines for breaking European Union (EU) laws. The device was said to have a high SAR value, going beyond the limits set by the EU. Considering this, the French government imposed an immediate ban on the iPhone 12 and warned Apple to resolve the issue, or else it must recall every unit sold in the country.

While Apple in a statement assured that it will offer a software update to fix the issue, it’s essential for all phone buyers to understand and consider SAR value before purchasing a new phone.

What is SAR value?

If you have ever done some research while buying a new smartphone, you must have heard the term SAR. SAR or Specific Absorption Rate measures the amount of radio frequency (RF) energy absorbed by the body from the source (i.e. smartphone in this case).

Inarguably, excessive radio frequencies can be harmful to our health and hence, they need to be measured. Every country has its own limits for SAR value. EU has a head SAR limit of 2 Watts per kilogram over 10 gram of tissue. For ‘limbs’ i.e., when the phone is in an accessory or clothing the limit is 4 Watts per kilogram.

Similarly, the US and Canada have SAR limits of 1.6 Watts per kilogram over 1 gram of tissue. Since 2012, India has also restricted the SAR limit to 1.6 Watts per kilogram over 1 gram of tissue.

Subsequently, different countries require phones to undergo certain tests to get a certification. For instance, the US has the FCC, which also tests the SAR value. Now, while obtaining these certifications, the tests are done based on the worst-case power a device can transmit.

However, the exposure limit of SAR can vary over time and hence, some devices may not have the SAR value they once had. Apple iPhone 12’s submitted SAR value was measured at a maximum of 1.554 Watts per kilogram. This means it obviously passed the FCC test and followed the US’s 1.6 Watts per kilogram limit.

Recently, France’s ANFR measured the ‘limbs’ SAR value of iPhone 12 and it had a SAR value of 5.74 Watts per kilogram, which is way above the limit of 4 Watts per kilogram.