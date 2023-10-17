PVR Inox Passport movie pass: How to watch 10 movies for Rs 699

PVR Inox, one of the leading cinema chains in India, has come up with a new scheme for movie enthusiasts. Called PVR Inox Passport, it is a new subscription pass that is aimed at encouraging consumers to visit theatres more often and show their love for movies. Under the new scheme, moviegoers can watch as many as 10 movies in a month by paying a one-time fee of Rs 699. The pass will be valid for movies running at PVR and Inox theatres across the country.

In its announcement, PVR Inox said the Passport subscription will be applicable to shows running from Monday to Thursday. The PVR Inox Passport excludes shows running at premium premises such as IMAX, Gold, LUXE, and Director’s Cut. The pass is now available to buy from the PVR Inox website and theatres in your city. The company said the PVR Inox Passport is non-transferable and will allow admission of a single person per pass.

In addition to discounted prices for movies for a month, customers will also be able to buy food combos at a starting cost of Rs 99 between 9 am to 6 pm. But if you choose to go on weekends — when the PVR Inox Passport will not be valid, you can get bottomless popcorn with unlimited refills and bottomless Pepsi with unlimited refills for the regular price.

Five things to know about the PVR Inox Passport

— It is available to customers aged at least 18 years.

— You can visit the theatres 10 times in a month or 30 times in a quarter.

— The passport will not be valid during weekends, i.e., on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

— It will be applicable only when the movie ticket price is Rs 350 or below. If the ticket price is above Rs 350 and you want to book a ticket, you will be required to pay the difference.

— The passport subscription is available for one-month and three-month options.