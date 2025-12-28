Top Affordable Portable Home Projectors Under Rs 10,000 on Amazon for Year-End 2025 Deals

Portable home projectors are ideal for enjoying movie nights with friends at home or a date night with your partner. They are compact in size and can be placed almost anywhere, even outdoors. They don’t need a constant power source and they are budget friendly. These features also make them ideal for projecting videos and image when on a trip. So, if you are planning to buy a portable home projector, here are our top picks under Rs 10,000.

YOTON UC 500 Projector

This portable projector is available at a price of Rs 2,998 on Amazon India. Buyers can get an additional Rs 2,000 off on payments made using select bank credit cards. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a maximum throw distance of eight feet. Users can project images and videos using smartphones, tablets, laptops, PC, TV and even a pen-drive.

Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector

This portable projector is available at a price of Rs 8,399 on Amazon India. Buyers can get an additional Rs 2,000 off on payments made using select bank credit cards. It has a 720p resolution and support for built-in streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar. It has a maximum brightness of 1800 lumens. It has an adjustable screen size ranging from 40 inches to 150 inches with a projection distance ranging between 1.2m to 4m.

WZATCO Yuva Plus (Upgraded) Native 1080P Full HD Projector

This portable projector is available for Rs 8,990. Amazon is offering additional bank discounts of up to Rs 2,000 to buyers. It offers a 1080P Full HD resolution with 7000 lumens of brightness and a 5 watt inbuilt Hi-Fi enclosed cavity speaker. It also offers digital zoom in and zoom out features along with rear and front projection options.

TOPTRO Short Throw 720p Native Resolution Projector for Home

This portable projector is available for Rs 9,990. Amazon is offering additional bank discounts of up to Rs 2,000 to buyers. It offers a 720p resolution with 4K video support. It has a brightness of 4000 lumens and it supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity.

