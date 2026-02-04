Redmi Note 15 Pro Series goes on sale in India today: Check out benefits, deals, and more

Xiaomi has started the first sale of its newly launched Redmi Note 15 Pro series in India. The lineup includes the Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro+. Both the smartphones focus on performance, battery, and durability. The tech giant aims to attract buyers who are looking for a decent smartphone at a mid-range price point.

Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ Price in India

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It is available in Carbon Black, Silver Ash, and Mirage Blue color options.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs Rs 39,999, while the top-end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 43,999. It comes in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue shades.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Launch Offers

As part of the launch offers, Xiaomi is providing an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on purchases made using select HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI credit cards. This offer makes the phones more competitive in their respective price segments.

Display

Both smartphones feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and delivers up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The devices also carry multiple IP ratings, including IP66, IP68, and IP69K, offering strong dust and water resistance.

Performance

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor. The Note 15 Pro+ runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. Both phones support up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The devices run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, offering a smooth and updated software experience.

Camera

Both phones feature a 200MP main rear camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The Note 15 Pro has a 20MP front camera, while the Pro+ offers a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery

The Redmi Note 15 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The Note 15 Pro+ comes with a 6,580mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging.

Connectivity

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, infrared sensor, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.