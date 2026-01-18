Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 Brings Massive Laptop Discount

Amazon Republic Day Sale is live and it brings huge discounts on a lot of offers that one needs to look out for. Whether you are looking for a new smartphone or you are looking for a gaming laptop, or anything else, the sale brings discounts on all the mentioned items. One thing to consider here is that the deals available below are for the people who have an Amazon Business account.

Bets laptops deals in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025

Apple MacBook Air: This one by Apple will be available for the users at a price of Rs 59,313 instead of its original price which is Rs 89,900. As for the features, the laptop ships with the Apple M1 processor, 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, FaceTime HD sensor, Touch ID, and more. As claimed by Apple, the laptop can go on for 18 hours once charged completely. And the CPU offered in the device is up to 3.5x faster than the predecessor.

HP 15: The HP laptop is available in the sale for Rs 41,517 ditching its original price. The device ships with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD storage, a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Iris Xe graphics card, and more. The display of the device ships with anti-glare properties and has the ability to produce vibrant colors. Apart from that, the laptop can go on for up to 7 hours and 30 minutes once charged completely.

Dell Smartchoice Gaming Laptop: This gaming laptop by Dell can be purchased from Amazon India for Rs 59,313 instead of its original price which is Rs 1,06,331. The device is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. It also packs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GPU. The laptop ships with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of peak brightness.