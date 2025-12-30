iPhone Air Price Falls Under Rs 1 Lakh Ahead Of New Year! Is This the Best Time To Buy?

Apple rarely makes dramatic pricing moves on its newer models, which is why this one stands out! The iPhone Air, which launched earlier this year as a premium, lightweight flagship, has now received a massive price drop in India. If you had been eyeing the phone but were put off by its launch price, this latest iPhone Air deal might finally make sense. Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Gets MASSIVE New Year Price Cut At Vijay Sales Apple Days: Save 14,410 Off And More

So how much cheaper is it now, and does it justify the upgrade? Here is everything to know about the iPhone Air. Also Read: The Most Anticipated Smartphone Launches Of 2026 That We Are Excited For!

iPhone Air Price Drop: All The Deal Details

The iPhone Air was launched in India at Rs 1,19,900, set to be placed in the premium segment. Now, the 256GB storage variant is available at a sale price of Rs 94,990, marking a straight price cut of nearly Rs 25,000 from the original tag.

On top of that, Apple is offering Rs 4,000 instant bank discounts on select cards, including ICICI, SBI, IDFC, and HDFC. If you use an eligible card, the effective price comes down even further, pushing the iPhone Air closer to the Rs 90,000 range.

There’s also an exchange benefit available, which can bring additional savings depending on the phone you trade in and its condition. While the final exchange value varies, hence, you must check out the available price drop.

iPhone Air: Why should you buy it?

At this price, the iPhone Air starts to make a strong case. You get a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it the first-ever non-Pro iPhone to get a 120Hz display (along with iPhone 17). Under the hood, the phone packs Apple’s A19 Pro chip and runs on the latest iOS 26.

For photography, the camera setup includes a 48MP Fusion main camera and an 18MP Centre Stage front camera, which handles photos, videos, and video calls confidently. Add features like Ceramic Shield, Apple Intelligence, the Action Button, and a lightweight design, and the iPhone Air feels premium without trying too hard.