iPhone Air came as a new air of iPhones amongst the usual lineup that we witness every year. What’s special about it? It is a smartphone with an ultra-slim design along with flagship specifications. It features a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it packs the same chipset as the iPhone 17 Pro models, that is, the top-end A19 Pro, along with Apple’s C1x model. For photography, the back features a 48MP Fusion rear sensor and an 18MP front camera. Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Review

All of these features are packed in a slim and premium designed-smartphone. However, one of the issues with the iPhone Air has been its over lakh price during the launch. Thanks to the offers and sales, it is now available with a massive discount, that too just ahead of Valentine’s week. Where should you buy the iPhone Air? And does it make sense to buy it now? All details. Also Read: After iPhone Fold, Apple may launch a Samsung or Motorola-like clamshell ‘iPhone Flip’

iPhone Air Best Deals

The 256GB variant of the iPhone Air is priced at Rs 99,000 on Amazon with a flat discount of Rs 20,900. This is without any bank offers or additional conditions. On top of it, you can get Rs 4000 discount on Axis Bank and ICICI credit card, which will translate the effective price to just Rs 96,000. Also Read: Why Apple may not launch the standard iPhone 18 this year

On the other hand, Vijay Sales is offering the iPhone Air with a 256GB storage variant at Rs 94,990, against the launch price of Rs 1,19,900. Plus, ICICI, Axis Bank, and HDFC credit card holders can get an additional Rs 4000 off. That means you can take the iPhone Air home for just Rs 90,990.

Best deal? Clearly, Vijay Sales is offering a much more interesting deal to grab the iPhone Air. But, is it the right time to get it?

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

Should you buy the iPhone Air?

If you want Apple’s ecosystem, slim design and the flagship-level specifications, then iPhone Air is a perfect fit with the latest price drop. Plus, it’s still the right time to buy the iPhone Air, as the next generation may launch in Spring 2027 along with iPhone 18.