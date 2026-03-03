iPhone 17e launch effect? iPhone 16e price drops to LOWEST with Rs 14000 discount

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 17e at a starting price of Rs 64,900 for the 256GB storage variant. It comes with the latest A19 chipset, MagSafe support, and the Action Button for the first time on the “e” series iPhone. Still, if it seems like a costly upgrade, then the iPhone 16e is a perfect option to go with right now, especially with the latest price drop. Also Read: iPhone 17e launched in India: Action Button, MagSafe - but same old design

After the iPhone 17e launch, the iPhone 16e price dropped to its lowest on Croma. This deal makes you save over Rs 14,000 without any worries. Here is how. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in March 2026: iPhone 17e, Nothing Phone 4a, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, more

iPhone 16e price cut

It must be noted first that the iPhone 16e was launched at a starting price of Rs 59,900 for the 128GB storage option. Right now, Croma has listed it for just Rs 47,900 with a flat Rs 12,000 off. On top of that, an instant discount of Rs 2000 on Axis Bank credit card and ICICI Bank credit card can further drop the price to just Rs 45,900. This will let you bring the iPhone 16e home with Rs 14,000 off. Also Read: Tim Cook teases multi-day Apple launch event in March: iPhone 17e, MacBook Pro, more

So, if you are not running behind the latest chipset and Action Button, then iPhone 16e is still a smart choice to get at a discounted price. Here is what else it offers.

iPhone 16e: What does it offer

The iPhone 16e is powered by Apple’s A18 chipset with a 4‑core GPU and a 6‑core CPU. It features an iPhone 17e-like compact 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and it is protected with Ceramic Shield glass. At the back, it has a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It is also rated IP68 against dust and water splash. Design-wise, it has a minimalistic look with a single camera lens at the back and a notch design in the front.