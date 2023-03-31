Google Pixel 6a at Rs 27,499 on Flipkart is a deal not to miss

If you are in the market looking for a new 5G phone, you can consider the affordable Google phone. The Pixel 6a, which was launched in India, is currently on a discount that you should not miss. Flipkart is offering the Pixel 6a at a big discount right now, which makes the phone an appealing option in the mid-range market, especially when you have the likes of Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus 11R, and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a price down to its lowest non-sale price, but should you buy it?

On Flipkart, the Google Pixel 6a is available for Rs 28,999 right now. But you can save more. If you have a Citi credit card, making an upfront or EMI payment will make you eligible for a Rs 1,500 discount. That brings the price down to Rs 27,499. Don’t have a Citi credit card? Not a big problem, because using a Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, or IndusInd Bank credit card will get you a discount of Rs 1,000. The price after this discount will be Rs 27,999.

The Pixel 6a was launched at Rs 43,999, but over the past few months, it has seen several discounts, bringing down the price to Rs 31,999.

Pixel 6a specifications

At under Rs 28,000, the Pixel 6a is a good deal. That is because this phone is among the best for mobile photography, thanks to Google’s camera software. The 12.2-megapixel camera on the back clicks some remarkable photos you could get on a phone right now. There is a secondary 12.2-megapixel camera with an ultrawide sensor. Along with support for optical and electronic image stabilisation, the Pixel 6a features an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a punch-hole.

There is a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED display but perhaps the only sore point is the 60Hz refresh rate. It is a little outdated for a phone at this price to have a 60Hz display, just like the iPhones. It uses the Google Tensor chip, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a 4410mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Pixel 6a supports three Android software version upgrades and five years of security updates. When launched, it shipped with Android 12, but Android 13 is now available for it.